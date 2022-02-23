Saving for college or paying it off? Betterment wants to help with both

Betterment, the digital investment advisor, is debuting two new features to help customers pay back student loans or start 529 college savings funds.
The Student Loan Management program can be offered by employers that are clients of the Betterment at Work 401(k) package, and gives employees individualized recommendations for which balances to pay off first, repayment projections, and tracking services for employer matching. The program comes in partnership with Spinwheel, a tech infrastructure startup that creates drop-in modules with debt data, which can be embedded into many popular apps.
On the other side of higher education, Betterment’s new 529 program lets customers save for college smartly. Also offered as part of the Betterment at Work 401(k), it advises employees on investing their pre-tax dollars into college funds over time, whether for themselves or for their children. This solution comes through Betterment’s acquisition of Gradvisor, a college savings advisor.
Both further Betterment’s push for customization, as passive investors demand more personalized options for their money. Such solutions appeal to customers of different needs across varying stages of life, from young recent graduates, to mid-career workers with families, to those nearing retirement.
In another recent move to cater to customers’ shifting needs, Betterment revealed in early February it will offer cryptocurrency portfolios via its acquisition of crypto investing advisor Makara. “It’s definitely maturing into more of an alternative like gold or precious metals,” Betterment’s director of behavioral finance and investing, Dan Egan, said of Bitcoin in a segment on CNBC. “You should have a little slice of it in your portfolio just for diversification’s sake.”
But Betterment’s debt program feels even more urgent. It comes amidst a backdrop of political debate over what some view as an impending student loan crisis, with the country’s collective student debt standing somewhere around $1.5 trillion. That number adds up to a nearly 150% rise over the past 15 years. As many of the nation’s roughly 45 million borrowers have struggled to repay debts during the COVID pandemic, fears are growing that it’s the next bubble about to burst. And on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are already speculating that debt relief could become a key issue in the 2024 presidential election.