Saving for college or paying it off? Betterment wants to help with both

Betterment, the digital investment advisor, is debuting two new features to help customers wrangle the cost of higher education—a burgeoning economic quandary—whether paying back student loans or starting 529 college savings funds.

The Student Loan Management program can be offered by employers with the Betterment at Work 401(k) package, and gives employees individualized recommendations for which balances to lower first, repayment projections, and tracking services for employer matching. The program is in partnership with Spinwheel, a tech infrastructure startup that creates drop-in modules with debt data, which can be embedded into many popular apps.

On the other side, Betterment’s new 529 program lets clients save for college smartly. Also offered as part of the Betterment at Work 401(k), it advises employees on investing their pre-tax dollars into college funds over time, whether for themselves or for their children. This solution comes through Betterment’s acquisition of Gradvisor, a college savings advisor.

Both further Betterment’s quest for customization, as passive investors demand more personalized options for their money in today’s era of Robinhood traders. Such solutions widen the company’s appeal to customers of different needs across varying stages of life, from young recent graduates, to mid-career workers with families, to those nearing retirement.