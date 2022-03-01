Let’s give it a hand

As the pandemic has taught us, washing our hands isn’t just about the science of removing germs—it’s about helping protect our friends, coworkers, families, and even strangers. So it’s more important than ever for workplace or public washrooms to feel like safe, comfortable environments. But, up until now, commercial interior and industrial designers have typically focused on the details and functionality of a washroom’s fixtures, wall tiles, etc., from the purchaser’s perspective, with minimal attention paid to the end user’s experience. This is particularly true for the ubiquitous paper towel dispenser, which has historically been treated as somewhat of an afterthought. Paltry aesthetic options, coupled with outdated technology, can strike a discordant note in an otherwise well-conceived interior design.

The new Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON paper towel dispenser addresses this long-overlooked issue—with the end user in mind. To do this, Kimberly-Clark Professional redesigned and re-engineered every aspect of the dispenser based on research and feedback from users. Combining high performance with high style, the new ICON dispenser provides a limitless range of customized looks to complement and enhance any environment. Here are some of the design innovations and cutting-edge technological advancements that elevate the rote practice of drying our hands. HANDS-FREE TECHNOLOGY The ICON dispenser delivers a superior experience for the people who will interact with it most often: restroom visitors. In fact, according to Kimberly-Clark Professional’s May 2020 Consumer Hygiene Study, 76% of respondents said they favored disposable cleaning products in away-from-home locations over reusable products such as rags or towels, and nearly 90% stated that touchless amenities, such as towel dispensers, soap dispensers, faucets, trash bins, and sanitizer dispensers, are very important when away from home.

With that in mind, it was paramount to Kimberly-Clark Professional designers and engineers to create a product that provides intuitive touchless dispensing. It accomplishes this via a direct-drive system that’s 99.99% jam-free based on Kimberly-Clark Professional lab testing and virtually noiseless. Its dual-sensor technology even recognizes partially torn towels and automatically presents a new sheet before issues occur. LIMITLESS LOOKS Available with six designer faceplate options, the ICON dispenser looks as well as it performs. The faceplates’ subtle mosaic patterns and natural finishes welcome users from a distance and provide greater interest and surprise as one gets closer, enhancing the washroom experience and transforming the towel dispenser from otherwise ordinary product to a fully realized interior design element.

But the design possibilities go beyond the six stock options. Customers can also create their own custom faceplates by uploading a design onto Kimberly-Clark Professional’s website, creating endless opportunities to refresh the dispenser’s look with unique patterns, seasonal rotations, company-specific branding, and promotional messaging. USER FRIENDLY Kimberly-Clark Professional’s commitment to innovative design goes beyond surface aesthetics with the ICON dispenser. Maintenance staffs will appreciate how effortless the unit is to install and service, thanks to features like a custom-engineered installation bracket, an intuitive touch panel on the inner module, color-coded interior components, and a sophisticated hinge design that allows for one-handed opening and quick paper roll changeouts. A minimum of touchpoints helps with a more hygienic maintenance process, and the unit’s battery will last for more than 150,000 dispenses, which in typical environments should mean at least several years of uninterrupted use.

We all make small, unconscious allowances for bad product design every day—the desk drawer that sticks, the restaurant table that wobbles, the befuddling TV remote. For many years, the unimaginative design of washroom towel dispensers fit into that category too, and we accepted it because we didn’t know there was a better way. Kimberly-Clark Professional set out to prove there was a better way—and the ICON dispenser is the proof.