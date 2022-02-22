Salesforce employees revolt over NFT moves

Just a week after Salesforce became the latest company to plot a move to the NFT market, hundreds of its employees have revolted with an open letter claiming NFTs are problematic for multiple reasons.

The protests, first reported by Thomson Reuters Foundation, came after the San Francisco-based software company told employees it was exploring a range of NFT ventures, including an “NFT Cloud” that would let artists create and sell digital tokens online, potentially rivaling $13 billion unicorn OpenSea. (Salesforce cofounder Marc Benioff, in particular, has seemed enthusiastic about the growing NFT space; another of his properties, Time magazine, recently unveiled a Web3 initiative that lets fans own digital artwork.)

However, many Salesforce workers were less enthused. More than 400 of them have signed a letter addressed to Benioff and coCEO Bret Taylor, citing the environmental and economic impact of NFTs as “unregulated, highly speculative financial assets,” reported Thomson Reuters. NFTs are currently infamous for volatility and risky speculation, much like the rest of the cryptocurrency landscape. The nascent space has also been criticized for a lack of safeguards or regulation against fraud and theft.

“Our core values guide everything we do, including the development of our products,” a Salesforce spokesperson told Fast Company. “We welcome our employees’ feedback and are proud to foster a culture of trust that empowers them to raise diverse points of view. We are hosting a listening session with employees and will use their input to strengthen our path forward.”