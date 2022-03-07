Agile content development: an iterative process

Poor content marketing has created an ocean of white noise. As marketers focus on quantity rather than quality, the internet is over-saturated with shallow and ineffective content targeting algorithms and not people. I have seen studies that estimate 7-10 million articles are published daily. This is causing content fatigue for users— meaning they’re less engaged and more likely to bounce from your site.

The short version? Don’t create content for content’s sake. What can help is an agile approach to the way you plan, strategize and produce content. This way you can continuously develop useful content for your target audience while using data to remove the guesswork from your content creation process. I hope to briefly introduce you to agile content development and how to up-level your marketing efforts with this methodology. THE AGILE MANIFESTO: A NEW APPROACH TO PROJECT DELIVERY In 2001, the Agile Manifesto was produced as an international effort to “uncover better ways of developing software.” The aim was to replace traditional waterfall approaches to project delivery. That is the sequential execution of project management steps with a fixed budget, scope, time, and quality. This rigidity meant project plans were inflexible to change. Inevitably, by the time a project was executed, the project requirements had already changed.

The agile manifesto solved these issues with iterative measure, review, and update cycles at each project step. This helped teams deliver projects faster, with fewer hiccups, while meeting changing project needs. The agile manifesto was initially developed by software teams, but today the methodology extends to multiple departments. The agile manifesto is an effective method for marketing and content creation. WHAT IS AGILE CONTENT DEVELOPMENT? Agile content development is a high-intent growth lever for content creation—one that uses data science and an iterative approach to continuously optimize and deliver solution-focused content. By solution-focused, I mean content that solves a specific target audience’s pain point, engages them, drives conversions, and presents a brand as an industry thought leader. This illustration, courtesy of this blog post, can help you visualize the process from start to finish.

An agile content development strategy creates content incrementally, implementing feedback from multiple stakeholders at each delivery stage. THE ITERATIVE CYCLE FOR AGILE CONTENT DEVELOPMENT Agile content development runs in a cycle that’s made up of four stages: discovery, briefing, optimization, and measurement. These steps rely on deep learning technology to continuously search the internet and analyze libraries of text, image, and video content. This gives real-time data on user expectations, search behavior, and the competitive environment. Let’s take a look at how this information is used in the agile content development cycle.

STEP ONE: THE DISCOVERY PHASE Real-time data is gathered to understand user expectations, current search behavior, and the competitive environment. At my content marketing agency, WordSmiths, my team and I use multiple discovery tools such as Ahrefs and CognitiveSEO to gather this information. With these tools, the team can understand what queries a target audience has, what content is already available for that query, and which queries are the most pressing to produce content for. By doing this, it removes the guesswork from the content-creation process. We know what our audience wants to know. The discovery phase is also about getting to know your target audience. What are their pain points? Who is your ICP? Why would they need your service?

It is important to define your target personas so you can develop specialized content that solves the pain points for each. STEP TWO: THE BRIEFING PHASE Next, it’s time to develop your strategy. You need to think, “How will my content make things better for the people who use it?” With the content ideas you gained during the discovery phase, you can now map what content needs to be produced and when. At Agorapulse, the team does this over a 1- to 4-week time frame, which is called a sprint. Doing this means there is a time-bound period for the team to complete, deliver, and review targeted work. This ensures consistent delivery of preplanned content.

The content team should be working with and interacting with all departments. This helps prevent organizational silos and lets you tap into the multidisciplinary knowledge of your team. Set clear dates for when you plan to publish content and create a content calendar. Then share this calendar with all teams. STEP THREE: THE OPTIMIZATION PHASE Content optimization ensures your content is speaking to the right person, at the right time, in the right place. Optimize your content by including: Relevant information that meets the search intent of the target user, Your target persona’s searched terms (keywords), Relevant outbound links, Meta and title tags. This crucial step can improve site traffic, content engagement, site authority, improve backlink profiles, and ultimately raise traffic value for your site.

STEP FOUR: THE MEASUREMENT PHASE Agile means having a high level of flexibility and the ability to react well to change. Agile strategies use a continuous cycle of measure-review-update. Taking measurements monitors real-time interactions and assesses the performance of content. At Agorapulse, the team measures how well the content is performing by working backward from the end goal. An example of this would be a content team having an objective linked to new revenue generated by organic traffic from a specific ICP. The revenue number would be important to report on, but you would need to reverse engineer the funnel to see what volume metrics are needed to achieve that goal. This means determining which content pieces are getting the most relevant traffic, converting into trialers/demos/leads, and ultimately influencing revenue.

Doing this means you’re able to see what topics are performing best and refine your content strategy accordingly. Be agile and flexible and react to the changing environment. CONSISTENTLY CREATE QUALITY CONTENT Agile content development uses an iterative working rhythm with empirical feedback to give users what they are searching for. Adopting this strategy will generate more engaged users and more revenue than your competitors who use linear or waterfall methods. Use data to inform and optimize your content strategy, but make sure you are writing to solve a problem for a human.

Growth Marketer Helping Companies Scale. VP Growth Marketing at Agorapulse, Founder of WordSmiths, Inc., Host of Decision Science Podcast