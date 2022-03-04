Energy was core to the Industrial Revolution of the late 1800s. Today, our economies are going through a similar upheaval, where energy is becoming free. What will it mean to be in the energy business? If we can ski in Dubai throughout the year, how else will we reimagine our future?

Thinking about energy usually conjures up a rich Texan oil-magnate or the vast reserves held by countries in the Middle East. Before oil, it was coal that ruled. And now, we are entering an era where renewables are rapidly growing—both renewable electricity and biofuels. Who will be the energy merchants of tomorrow? ALL ENERGY COMES FROM THE SUN At the end of the day, all of our energy comes from the sun. Fossil fuels represent energy from the sun that was stored millions of years ago, which we started to tap into extensively since the Industrial Revolution. Today, we are beginning to recover energy from the sun in more efficient forms. Technology plays a key role in converting the photons of light efficiently into electricity, as well as into fuels. We tend to think of solar and wind technologies, but there is also extensive work underway in fields like artificial photosynthesis, bio-energy, and other sources of energy.

FALLING PRICES OF ENERGY, RELATIVELY SPEAKING Over the last 50 years, oil prices have operated in a fixed band and so have natural gas and electricity prices. Crude oil prices measured in real terms have fluctuated between $30 and $100 per barrel with a median of $60 per barrel since 1970. Natural gas prices have been between $6 and $18 per million Btu (British thermal unit) since 1980 in nominal terms, which means they have fallen in real terms. And the same holds true for coal prices. In the same period, incomes across the globe have largely risen. The per-capita national income in real terms has gone up by nearly 2.5 times in the last 40 years. All this is to say we are spending less on energy as a proportion of our income. RENEWABLES ON THE SCENE—ZERO MARGINAL COST OF ELECTRICITY Since the dawn of this millennium, renewables have been gaining ground, mainly on the electricity front. Since 2000, solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind have grown from 0.3% of electricity supply sources to 10.1% in 2021 (if you add the historical hydro infrastructure, this number is 29.6%). While still small, their growth is exponential and their costs are falling.

Solar PV prices fell from 37.8 cents/kWh of electricity to 3.9 cents in 2019 (in U.S. dollars). For onshore wind, the price fall was from 8.6 cents to 4.3 cents and offshore wind from 16 cents to 8.2 cents. These are already lower than the next-generation gas plants (coal has already lost the battle). More interestingly, the growing renewable energy fleet of plants will have a zero marginal cost of operation. In other words, it does not cost the producer anything to sell an additional unit of electricity, unlike in the case of natural gas (or coal), where the electricity producer bears the cost of fuel. Let that sink in: Zero marginal cost for renewable producers!

The implication is that as even more renewable power generation capacity gets set up in this decade, there will be turbulence in the electricity markets. Price of electricity will keep trending lower and do so faster. We have yet to see a technological breakthrough that will allow a similar low-cost paradigm to happen in renewable fuels, whereby we convert sunlight into fuel. In the interim, we will see increasing usage of cheap (free?) electricity. REIMAGINING THE ELECTRICITY BUSINESS OF TOMORROW Energy businesses of tomorrow will find ways of packaging the cheaper electricity into applications for industries, commercial buildings, and for consumers in all walks of life. These organizations will look at energy, storage, and information systems in a consolidated manner.

Here is one way to think about this: 30 years ago, we used to think of phones for making calls. But since the advent of the information superhighway and (almost) unlimited bandwidth, communication companies have all but vanished. Applications rule today—working on the cloud with SaaS offerings, streaming content, and gaming are all aspects of the metaverse. As users, we don’t think of electricity or fuel as much as we think of their applications—transportation (moving around), heating/cooling our environment, powering our devices, lighting up our lives, and so on. We don’t think about it powering our industry, but we see the cost of products and services where energy is a factor. Transportation will likely see significant transformation, especially as mobility becomes increasingly electrified. It is not too hard to imagine electric vehicle (EV) companies offering plans where customers would not pay for charging—it would come bundled with the vehicle. Paying for gas will become history!

In commercial buildings, we may see specialized firms managing and servicing all their energy requirements. Energy services companies (ESCOs) are already improving energy efficiency, bringing automation/intelligence to the buildings. The role of these ESCOs will grow to managing/upgrading climate control equipment (which are the biggest consumers of energy), negotiating tariff in bulk (since they will have many buildings they are managing), and investing in localized battery storage. Financing, treasury, and trading will become dominant functions, making some of tomorrow’s energy companies look more like banks. Capital efficiency will be the way to create competitive advantage. Energy traders will go across fuel as well as electricity markets, as heating becomes increasingly dominated by electricity and as transportation becomes increasingly electrified (moving away from fuels). Solving the challenge of access to energy in developing countries will take a different form. Entrepreneurs will find it more profitable to bundle energy with applications instead of selling energy. Businesses that serve a need will grow: cold storage as a service, pumped water as a service, lighting as a service, and so on. The energy merchants of tomorrow will be those with compelling applications.

Co-founder of global sustainability advisory firm cKinetics, and Director and CIO of cKers Finance