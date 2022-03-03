Entrepreneurs: The art of solving one big issue at a time

Entrepreneurs, regardless of their industry, face new problems daily. Their ability to succeed depends on their ability to move toward a solution, even in small increments, during chaos. The truth is big issues are simply a collection of little issues. Breaking down the big issues into smaller increments with key performance indicators (KPIs) allows problems to be solved more quickly.

Critical thinking skills play a huge role in the successful breakdown of big issues, especially in these chaotic, quickly changing times. Looking at smaller components of the issue allows you to better understand potential solutions (i.e., opportunities) to solve the bigger issue. Smaller problems are nearly always easier to solve and, in turn, these smaller solutions result in solving the bigger issues. These steps can help entrepreneurs understand the art of solving one big issue at a time as they navigate the new business operating model of these chaotic times: 1. Define the purpose of the issue and the goals with KPIs.

2. Outline the process and identify the bottleneck issue. 3. Brainstorm solutions and potential consequences. 4. Identify the best solution and define the related KPI.

5. Put the solution in place and measure success as KPI hits target. DEFINE THE PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE AND THE GOALS WITH KPIS As an entrepreneur, you already know key performance indicators represent measurable values that demonstrate the effectiveness of your company in meeting your key business objectives. In business, your company can use KPIs at any level to measure success in reaching crucial targets. When facing issues large or small, you must first determine and define the purpose of the issue as well as the goals with KPIs. It is crucial that your company create KPIs that reflect your organization’s values, best practices, and goals to effect the positive change desired. As you define the purpose of the issue, with organization objectives in mind, always consider who in the company will act on the data. As data is compiled, you will gain a greater understanding of the KPIs as well as who is best suited to implement the information.

OUTLINE THE PROCESS AND IDENTIFY THE BOTTLENECK ISSUE Bottlenecks occur in every industry at one point or another when workflow is disrupted, causing delays in the production process. Bottlenecks, whether department, individual, computer, or entire work stage processes, often fail to be acknowledged until the disruption of the workflow occurs. By outlining processes and identifying bottleneck issues early, a smooth flow can be restored more quickly by applying the proper countermeasures. Doing so requires keeping track of the workflow, noting how queues and activities complement or clash with one another, and measuring time spent at every work stage. Once the bottleneck is identified, the next step is brainstorming solutions. BRAINSTORM SOLUTIONS AND POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES Brainstorming can be accomplished in several ways with a variety of techniques, including the use of visuals, team collaboration, and individual ideation. When brainstorming, it is crucial to examine potential consequences as well as prospective solutions. As team members share ideas and build on them, issues can be solved creatively and often new ventures can be successfully formulated in the process. IDENTIFY THE BEST SOLUTION AND DEFINE THE RELATED KPI As the best solution is identified through brainstorming sessions, the next step is defining the related KPI, keeping in mind the KPI should relate to a specific outcome and performance measure. KPIs mustn’t be confused with business metrics, but rather defined by core business goals. KPIs directly related to the selected solution should state the desired outcome and why it is significant; determine how progress can be measured; establish potential influences on the outcome and who is responsible; as well as a timeline for review of progress toward the desired result.

PUT THE SOLUTION IN PLACE AND MEASURE SUCCESS The final step is putting the solution in place and measuring success as the KPI hits the target and solves the issue. Keep in mind KPIs are changeable depending on the business’s goals, but they are designed to assess a solution’s success or identify needed changes. As the solution’s effectiveness is measured, based on the related KPIs, the business can easily track success factors. With KPI targets and benchmarks, it is easy to measure success or adjust, improve performance, and solve one big issue at a time. THE NEXT BIG ISSUE Issues arise in every business, but the new entrepreneur operating model for chaotic times can help entrepreneurs master the art of solving one big issue at a time. Once a big issue is solved, entrepreneurs can face the next issue by simply returning to step one and starting anew. Dr. Sumir Sahgal is Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Essen Health Care, the largest privately held multi-specialty medical group in NYC.