How the mobility app Bolt is nudging users away from cars

If you pulled up the app for the Uber-like mobility platform Bolt in Stockholm or Oslo last year, you might have noticed it nudging you to use an electric scooter instead of ordering a ride for a car. The company partnered with Norway’s Institute of Transport Economics to test whether a simple change in the app could convince users to avoid a car trip and help cut urban emissions.

For a pilot in 10 European cities, when customers requested a ride for a short trip—less than 3 kilometers, or 1.9 miles—the app showed some users the nearest scooter, highlighted in green, as the second option on the screen. (Previously, if a user searched for rides, they would only see available drivers; and similarly, they would only see nearby scooters if they searched specifically for that option.) For those who saw the nudge, an average of 60% decided to shift from a car to a scooter ride, if the scooter was within 3 blocks.

Bolt has also tried to encourage electric cars to reduce pollution; in one market, for example, it reduced commission fees for drivers with EVs. It also buys carbon offsets for its ride-hailing trips in Europe. But the company, which also manages fleets of e-bikes along with scooters, wants to push for the use of fewer cars in general.

“When it comes to traffic congestion and cars occupying an enormous part of our city space, the only solution is to decrease the number of private cars on city streets,” Martin Villig, Bolt cofounder, said over email. “By converting shorter journeys into scooter rides, we want to show people there is an alternative to owning a private car in a city and the benefits that can have in making urban areas more people-friendly.”