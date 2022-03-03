How to create a business mission that will drive you to success

When done properly, mission statements can do more than just tell people why your business exists. As any business encounters new phases of growth and the challenges that come with it, a clearly-defined mission can guide decision-making and establish an organizational culture that inspires and motivates employees. By sharing it and improving it over time, a mission can drive company success. Here’s how to get started:

MAKE IT WORTHY OF A PITCH

Your mission needs to be concise, easy, and quick to pitch, so this is no time for an essay. Sum up your goals and the way you intend to pursue them in a few focused sentences. Cut out any extraneous words. Instead of saying you “provide the best customer service possible,” get rid of the possible, because we all know you can only do as much as possible. Think of it as an elevator pitch. You should be able to explain your mission statement quickly, so prioritize the information you need to convey to best represent your company.

For your mission to act as a guide for your company, write a statement with substance and keep the focus on that. No need to clutter it up with abstract vocabulary—keep it clear and easy to understand. Use broad, universal language to appeal to more people. Try to engage the listener emotionally or leave them feeling inspired. Keep it easy to remember or include memorable phrases, but make sure your language will stand the test of time.

GET EVERYONE INVOLVED

Everyone who makes up your company—from employees and management to board members and partners—is a part of your mission, so they all should have a little bit of input into it. Your company mission should be pretty closely aligned with your personal mission, which means every contributing member of your company should have a personal mission that aligns with the company’s. You should involve your partners, board members, and upper management in defining the company mission, but I would even discuss it with all the employees for feedback before the final approval. You never know where you might find a great idea.