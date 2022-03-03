How leaders can improve company inclusivity

The social unrest of the past couple of years has redefined how many employers are approaching the workplace. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts have ramped up in practically all aspects of every industry.

I’ve found that inclusivity, in particular, has become a priority for many business owners, managers, and other leaders—and it’s easy to see why. THE IMPORTANCE OF INCLUSIVITY IN THE WORKPLACE When you stop and think about it, the desire to include everyone on a team is something that makes sense in more ways than one. There’s the obvious side of the equation: inclusivity helps your employees. An inclusive culture allows everyone to be heard. It helps them feel comfortable and empowered in the workplace. It also enables leaders to create a well-rounded workforce that doesn’t stifle or block talent.

Along with creating a welcoming environment for employees, inclusivity also yields benefits for a business. It often leads to more insights, better productivity, and a greater ability to connect with customers and address their pain points. To put it simply, inclusivity creates a common goal for your team. Everyone feels that their opinions and work matter. At the same time, the different opinions and views ultimately help your company grow. The big question is, how do you take an existing entity and make it more inclusive? Here are a couple of the best ways that I’ve found leaders can improve their company’s inclusivity in the name of creating a better workplace environment and an overall healthier company.

GO RIGHT TO THE SOURCE It’s tempting to go to textbook resources to address inclusivity. And don’t get me wrong, there’s something to be said for doing your research. However, I’ve found that one of the best ways to create effective inclusivity initiatives in an existing business is by going right to the source: your employees themselves. By asking your employees simple questions, you can figure out direct, personal, intimate ways that you can make them feel more included. This is important. It avoids creating a theoretically-focused companywide initiative that totally ignores the individual needs and struggles of your real-world employees.

I suggest starting with an email campaign. Send emails to your employees and ask them simple questions. What is it about your staff members that make them want to work for you? Is it something simple, like a paycheck? Is it recognition or flexible work hours? Chances are it’s a mix. Regardless, you won’t know until you ask. Once leaders know what makes each particular person tick, they can look for ways to make them feel more included. EXPRESS INCLUSIVITY While email conversations and strategic DEI planning can take place behind closed doors, at some point you need to take your inclusivity efforts public. After all, it’s hard to be inclusive if you aren’t willing to express it.

That’s why I’ve found that actually making people feel valued is a crucial step to introducing your staff to a more inclusive environment. You can accomplish this in a variety of different ways. For instance, sometimes the easiest way to make someone feel included and heard is by saying thank you. A short, quick recognition of a job well done can make all the difference. At other times, you might want to offer a gift or a reward for achieving a certain benchmark or goal. It’s important to avoid making this look like you’re “buying” your employee’s loyalty. Instead, always connect a gift to a specific milestone, activity, or some other event.

You can also publicly recognize employees’ efforts in front of peers and co-workers. A good, old-fashioned public recognition is a great way to demonstrate inclusivity to your staff. It doesn’t just impact individual employees. It can influence your entire workplace culture as well. There are plenty of ways to express inclusivity. That’s why it’s wise to start with the first recommendation—emails. Once you know what it is that each team member needs to feel included, you can personalize your expression to make them feel uniquely seen. KEEP YOUR TEAM ON YOUR SIDE Individual communication and public expression are two powerful ways to improve a company’s inclusivity. They address a very important part of any inclusivity effort: keeping your team on your side.

Remember, inclusivity isn’t a cold, calculated corporate training initiative. It’s a personal activity. You don’t want to lose the locker room as you go about your inclusivity efforts. So, start sending some emails today. Ask your employees where you can make improvements. Then start planning for a more inclusive year ahead. Jason is a healthcare executive specializing in technology and risk management focusing on the senior housing and long-term care industry.