What you need to know about the new net zero

If you’ve heard of companies declaring net zero goals, you’re not alone. Research from the New Climate Institute and the Data-Driven EnviroLab found the number of companies declaring net zero goals doubled over the course of 2020. In 2021, net zero continued to be a hot topic, and its evolution over the past year has made it ready for prime time in 2022.

advertisement

advertisement

The essence of net zero is that you as a company remove as much greenhouse gas (GHG) as you emit into the air over the course of a year. The objective is to blunt the impact of the climate crisis that faces you, your suppliers and your customers. Net zero came under fire in 2021 due to the lack of clarity around the extent to which a company could use offsets to remove greenhouse gases from the air, rather than directly reduce its emissions. Offsets are climate-friendly projects that happen outside of your value chain. Rather than tamp down on deforestation, diesel and dry ice use in the value chain, a company was allowed to plant trees elsewhere and/or invest in renewables elsewhere, given the lack of net zero clarity, and just keep on with business as usual. However, that has changed.

advertisement

advertisement

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a leading standard for bold climate goals to which over 2,400 multinationals and other companies have committed, released net zero guidance that calls for 90% GHG reduction in the long-term—long-term being defined as before 2050. The United Nations Race to Zero, as the organization that helped launch net zero targets, issued “credible net zero” and a “Get Net Zero Right” document in July to strongly emphasize 50% reduction by 2030, urging all companies to make reductions early, and presumably providing more time to tackle the harder-to-reduce emissions that remain. You could argue that a company can ignore UN guidance because there are not real teeth to the Race to Zero (RtZ) program. If RtZ has voluntary guidelines, there is not (yet?) deep accountability for companies making net zero claims. However, SBTi has program structure and a validation process. Yes, it’s still a voluntary program, but SBTi commitments are under formal scrutiny. In any event, the net zero bar has been raised with this widespread understanding that emissions reduction must be prioritized. As an example, Exxon’s net zero goal was recently described as “meaningless,” largely because the goal doesn’t address use of its product (i.e., burning gasoline). An SBTi net zero target would require Exxon to include its product use, because that product use is a significant contributor. Under SBTi, either it meets that standard or it can’t make the claim. In early February, the New Climate Institute issued a new report, condemning the lack of rigor in many corporate net zero plans to date and demonstrating that it is not only Exxon that is missing the mark.

advertisement

Once a company has achieved 90% reduction, sometime between now and 2050, permanent removal of the 10% “residual” emissions remains. You can think of qualified carbon removal projects as a special type of offset project with guarantees against re-release of the carbon. Tree planting where there is risk of trees burning (wildfire), with the associated release of carbon back into the air, would not qualify. Permanent removal of the carbon would involve activities such as creating biochar from woody plant matter to better fix the carbon, or carbon dioxide removal (CDR) where the trapped CO2 is mineralized. These standards represent our evolved understanding of net zero for 2022. Any company making net zero claims should be seeking: • 50% GHG emissions reduction by 2030, compared with baseline year in the 2015-2021 range;

advertisement

• 90% GHG emissions reduction in the long-term; and • 10% residual emissions permanently removed as a type of offset. Is that daunting? It should be, for anyone who understands where GHG emissions come from and why we have them at an immense and highly distributed scale. By planning now and taking action imminently, leading companies improve their chances of hitting the credible net zero goal.

advertisement

That’s not only a goal to hit, but one the world needs companies to hit. Companies need to now employ the portfolio of known emission reduction actions with acceptable return on carbon (even better than ROI!), or with tangible stakeholder benefits, and look forward to any design techniques, practices, and technologies that emerge over the next 20 years to make the effort easier. Founder of Climate Positive Consulting, leading the firm’s practice in carbon footprint reduction strategy; Author at Routledge.