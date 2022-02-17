Gen Z is much more likely to identify as LGBTQ—and they’re not easily fooled by rainbow capitalism

The future is queer. Or, at least, more so than previous generations.

According to a new Gallup poll, nearly 21% of Gen Z identifies as LGBT, double the portion of millennials (10.5%) and quadruple the amount of Gen Xers (4.2%). Overall, 7.1% of Americans identify as LGBT—a nearly 2% jump from 2021—with at least half identifying as bisexual.

As more and more Zoomers reach adulthood, companies are making efforts to attract them as buyers. There are “Gen Z” dating apps, period brands, books on Instagram, and more. There is no exact definition of what makes an Gen Z app, but there seems to be a focus on clear communication, access, and corporate accountability. With at least one-fifth of the demographic identifying as LGBT, brands should probably keep that identity in mind.

Still, the line between appealing to groups and blatant pandering can be quite thin. Conversations about rainbow capitalism come back around every year during Pride, when companies adopt colorful profile pictures and create themed merch. As LGBT identification—and acceptance—increases across the country, capturing the queer market will require going beyond a rainbow t-shirt.