DoorDash stock delivers a 39% jump as orders soar

DoorDash stock is going through the roof after the company posted better than expected Q4 earnings, reports Bloomberg. DoorDash was a pandemic darling, with millions of people turning to the food delivery service in order to keep safe from dining out. But recently, other pandemic darlings, like Peloton , have seen their fortunes retreat as people become more comfortable going back out into the real world.

This doesn’t seem to be a problem for DoorDash, however. For Q4 2021, the company posted numbers that made investors very happy, including:

A 35% increase in year-over-year orders for the period, up to 369 million

A 36% increase in the value of orders to $11.2 billion

A 34% increase in quarterly revenue to $1.3 billion.

As a result, DoorDash stock (DASH) popped as much as 39% after the bell when earnings were announced. Pre-market today, the stock has kept more than half of those gains; it’s currently up 25% before the bell at the time of this writing, with its stock price sitting around $119. However, that’s a far cry from its mid-November high of almost $245 per share. What investors will want to know next is whether DoorDash can repeat its stellar Q4 next quarter.