A big vibe shift just happened in the WFH revolution

A report out today from the Pew Research Center suggests that the pandemic may be swaying American workers’ attitudes about the office. A majority tell Pew that they’ve now started working from home simply because they can, not because they have to.

Pew notes that fewer workers are saying the main reason they’re doing their jobs at home is because the office is closed. Yet the number who are working from home hasn’t really fallen: 6 in 10 U.S. workers capable of WFH tell Pew that their home doubles as their office either all or most of the time. In October 2020, six months into the pandemic, this number was only slightly higher—71% of workers. Meanwhile, during the same period, the number of employees working from home because their offices were closed fell by almost half—from 64% to 38%.

Granted, Americans have always been vocal proponents of WFH. Before anyone knew the string of characters “SARS-CoV-2,” a 2019 Gallup survey reported that 43% of Americans already worked from home at least “occasionally,” while a LinkedIn survey from around the same time found that 82% wanted to work from home “at least one day per week.”

Pew’s analysis of WFH attitudes comes from an even larger questionnaire that 10,000 U.S. workers answered the last week in January. However, its WFH questions don’t include a few possible confounders—like, what if workers just don’t want to leave their homes in January because it’s cold, not because they’ve given the office a thumbs-down? Also, the omicron variant disrupted school classes and daycare again. Is it possible some working parents who had a “choice” between either WFH and arranging a more expensive form of childcare opted to work remotely to save money?