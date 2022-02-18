Stepping into the metaverse: The future of life and business in a virtual world

Over the course of the pandemic, we discovered new ways to sustain our relationships, lifestyles, and careers from a remote environment. As we move into the next chapter, emerging innovations in immersion are laying the groundwork for an even more enriching experience. Carolyn Coyne, Director of North America Business Marketing, SMB and Programs for Meta, explains how a thoughtful approach to the metaverse can create meaningful connections from any distance.

To watch the full webinar, click here.