hey2
  2:03 pm
  meta

Stepping into the metaverse: The future of life and business in a virtual world

As we continue to adapt to the virtual space, this executive shows how immersive experiences will become more meaningful (and more profitable) in the years to come.

By FastCo Works

Over the course of the pandemic, we discovered new ways to sustain our relationships, lifestyles, and careers from a remote environment. As we move into the next chapter, emerging innovations in immersion are laying the groundwork for an even more enriching experience. Carolyn Coyne, Director of North America Business Marketing, SMB and Programs for Meta, explains how a thoughtful approach to the metaverse can create meaningful connections from any distance.

To watch the full webinar, click here.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

