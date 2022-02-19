Daring’s plant-based chicken strips look, cook and (almost) taste like the real deal

The first time I cooked Daring’s plant-based chicken pieces , I was freaked out. I’d let the product samples sit in their colorful little pouches in my freezer for about a month before I was brave enough to cook them. Chicken was what made me stop eating meat in the first place. One morning, I walked by a fresh-kill butchery and saw a flock of chickens in their cages, patiently awaiting their fate. I haven’t touched meat since. (Though I do break for fish once or twice a month. I live in New England. It’s practically the law.)

But Daring’s “chicken” comes in unbreaded pieces, like pre-cooked grilled strips. They do sell a breaded, tender-type product, but the brand’s real appeal—and prowess—is in the form of pre-seasoned, plain strips that cook up and shred like real chicken.

The protein in Daring’s “chicken” is soy—not unlike products from Impossible Foods . (By contrast, Beyond Meat ‘s “chicken” products use fava bean protein for its base.) However, for the average consumer, most shoppable plant-based “chicken” options are largely found in nugget form. Seems pretty easy—me, a non-food scientist, says—to mimic the texture of a nugget:

Daring’s pieces are easy enough to cook with. Throw the strips into a pan over medium heat with a bit of oil, and let them sizzle. Unlike the uniformity of nuggets, they’re slightly varying sizes, as though you chopped up a chicken breast or thigh into strips. They quickly brown and get crispy at the edges. They sizzle and get a satisfying sear. They smell like chicken. The experience could be alarming for someone who hasn’t eaten meat in a long time. Which probably only adds to their appeal.

Daring’s strips come in three varieties: Cajun, Lemon & Herb, and Original (aka plain), as well as the aforementioned breaded option that is serviceable in an air fryer. The breaded pieces are uniquely distinctive from their plant-based-nugget counterparts in that they taste and look like a breaded piece of dark meat chicken, which for me, was crossing an uncomfortable line. Meanwhile, the unbreaded Daring pieces, while mind-boggling, are delicious.

With 14g of protein per serving, Daring’s strips give a more flavorful protein heft to a salad that cans of chickpeas and cubes of tofu never quite delivered. They’re fantastic for fajitas or threaded onto skewers and brushed with sauce in a grill pan. My Daring pieces did not fare so well in soup; they turned slimy and unappealing. But for other meals, they are quick, low in fat, and oh-so-chicken-like. And for some non-meat-eaters, that might be a bit too much. If Impossible’s “heme”—the plant-based “bleed” that gives the protein an iron-like flavor and the ability to ooze red juices—grosses you out, these might, too, as they’re almost too real. But, for others, that might be a good thing.