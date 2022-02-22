15 ways to crush quarterly goals in 2022

In the business world, it’s important to set and achieve quarterly goals if you want your company to experience success with its clients, in the marketplace, and remain in business. It’s also necessary for leaders to make those milestones realistic enough for the team to attain them and avoid burnout or attrition from the heavy workload.

Below, 15 Fast Company Executive Board members share their advice on how to tackle quarterly goals in 2022 without feeling overwhelmed, under pressure, and fatigued. 1. SET DAILY TASKS. We maintain a growth-plus approach to quarterly goals. Much like cost-plus pricing, we take last quarter’s base and tack on 5 to 10% stretch goals for the subsequent quarter. In order to maintain good morale for growth, we itemize and reverse engineer our goals into daily tasks that nearly anyone on the team can achieve. Incremental discipline creates the best potential for long-term success. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 2. WORK TOGETHER.

It’s important for everyone to know what a big hairy audacious goal (BHAG) is but still work together to achieve it. There should be only one BHAG and all minor goals don’t matter. Just make sure you have a great celebration when the BHAG is met! – Carl Hung, Season Group 3. START SMALL. To prevent burnout and ensure I hit all of my quarterly goals, I keep a list of small, attainable goals on a whiteboard in my office. Completing slivers of projects and moving on to the next step is a lot easier than trying to complete large chunks. Looking at each project in small pieces helps keep me motivated and focused. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 4. DEFINE EVERYONE’S ROLE. Clearly defining everyone’s role on the team in tackling the quarterly business goals is key. When each team member has a clear path forward and understands what their individual contribution is to success, it makes achieving the objectives feel entirely realistic and sets everyone up for the best outcome. The reward is a team truly working together to achieve goals is enormous. – Annette Sally, Blue Sky Agency

5. PLAN DAILY, MONTHLY, AND QUARTERLY. Applying your goal, vision, and strategy touchpoints on a regular cadence can help relieve some of the pressure on an organization with regard to performance. Having a plan with goals and measures is the basis of this process. Realizing that visioning can be a daily, monthly, or quarterly process is a way to relieve the intensity of having to have the entire year planned at a glance. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 6. BUILD A PROCESS FOR MEETING OBJECTIVES. Try looking into a respected business process and framework, such as objectives and key results. You shouldn’t bite off too much when bringing your organization’s team together. Limit your objectives to no more than three per quarter, and set weekly check-ins with the key leaders responsible for success. Consider a performance management tool like 15five for staying organized. – Jacob Warwick, ThinkWarwick 7. SCHEDULED MONTHLY MEETINGS. Consider implementing a scheduled team meeting every 30 days and take inventory, specifically to see how each person on the team is progressing along the way. You should also set short- and long-term goals. Share the small wins, big wins, and areas for improvement. Be open to feedback and involve all team members in providing input on gaps and proactive solutions. – Wendi Weiner, The Writing Guru®

8. UNDERSTAND WHAT MOVES THE NEEDLE. It’s important to understand what really moves the needle in your business, how each team member can work towards moving that needle, and how to ultimately measure the likelihood of reaching a particular goal each quarter. By setting a challenging goal within the context of understanding your business and being realistic, you can set your team up for success. – Fehzan Ali, Adscend Media LLC 9. USE TECH TOOLS. Build a repeatable structure to track quarterly work using technical tools like monday.com where your leads can align all work to the key quarterly goals. Work with each team member to triage their projects so they can focus their time on work that matters and know you’re in their corner. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 10. SLOW DOWN. What if you gave yourself permission to slow down? The collective mood right now is filled with burnout and change fatigue. It’s the number one and two reasons behind the “Great Resignation.” What if this year you prioritize your team’s work and life balance by doing less? Instead, double down on your team cohesion, belonging, and renewal. The return on investment will come through a boost in trust, engagement, and morale. – Michael Margolis, Storied

11. BE LASER-FOCUSED. To meet your quarterly goals and do it well, you’ll need to be laser-focused on just a few priorities. If you try to do it all at once, you’ll end up achieving very little. Then, you’ll need to build the awareness required to identify which levers to pull in order to tackle these priorities in the most efficient way. This is why I encourage leaders and teams to invest time in setting new priorities each quarter. It’s an investment that pays back. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 12. WORK YOUR WAY BACKWARDS. Take your goal and plan backward to where you are today. Doing this will show you the roadmap to achieving your goals. – Eric Brown, Imperio Consulting 13. BUILD A PYRAMID. Imagine quarterly goals as a pyramid and then break them down into individual blocks. Start off with your high-priority objective and assign that as your foundation on which everything else is built. Stack each goal as you continue to tackle them. Make the pyramid as small or large as you see fit and change the structure around it, if needed, to make your team members feel positive about the progress. – Josh Perlstein, Response Media

14. OFFER INCENTIVES. Incentivize team members with goal-oriented compensation that aligns with your quarterly deliverables. By doing this, you may find gaps within your strategic plan that require additional skill sets or new team members to deliver on time and on budget, which will assist with your staffing strategies – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB 15. AVOID BURNOUT AND ATTRITION. We are all going through a very unique phase of our lives which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The pandemic has affected each one of us in more ways than one, in both our personal and professional lives. I think it’s more important to sail through this phase and not add any additional pressure with quarterly business goals because you may run the risk of burnout and attrition. – Avik Pal, CliniOps, Inc.