Bitcoin bounty: Cryptocurrency donations skyrocketed in 2021, according to Fidelity

That brought the total crypto donations to $330 million, up from $28 million in 2020, the fund published in its annual giving report. The lion’s share was in Bitcoin, which accounted for 88% of all crypto gifts. Another 11% came from Ether, and 1% from alternative tokens, such as Litecoin.

The trend of crypto-giving crystallized as the value of tokens soared: Bitcoin began the year at a price of $32,000 per coin, then peaked to new heights that almost doubled its value in the first half of the year, before reaching an all-time record of nearly $70,000 in November. It ended the year at $48,000, up 50% over the 12 months.

With that much potential to generate worth, it’s unsurprising that crypto became popularized as a vehicle for charitable giving. Rather than offering liquid cash, many donors have long elected to gift appreciated stocks, bonds, and other such assets—even real estate or fine art—which can allow them to give more by increasing their effective cash allocation. If a donor were to sell a stock first and gift the resulting cash to a philanthropic organization, any appreciation of the stock would be subject to a capital gains tax, worth up to 20% of the stock’s gains. However, if the stock itself is gifted, that 20% could land in the hands of the beneficiary rather than the government.