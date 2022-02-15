IRS refund delays are already frustrating early filers who need their 2022 checks most

Americans who filed their taxes early this year in hopes of getting a speedier refund might be feeling a bit of déjà vu right about now.

After last year’s tax season was plagued with technical glitches, government staff shortages, and endless processing delays, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is still playing catch up this year—and it’s about to get its first big test. This week, it’s expected to begin issuing refunds for Americans who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, both of which were designed to help the very Americans who often need their refund checks most.

The IRS claims most online filers receive their refunds within 21 days, but because of a 2015 anti-fraud law called the PATH Act (Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes), the agency is not allowed to begin issuing refunds to people who claimed either of the above tax credits until February 15. That’s today!

Judging from the mood on some Facebook groups and other online forums dedicated to tax refunds, a lot of taxpayers in this category are excited that the PATH deadline is about to pass. However, some may be disappointed to learn that they still may not see their refunds for another few weeks.