Innovation Unrestricted – How companies can incorporate diversity and inclusion into product design

In this episode, host Abigail Bassett is joined by Lenovo’s Calvin Crosslin to talk about how companies can incorporate diversity and inclusion into their product design – plus a conversation with Carnegie Mellon’s Eric Anderson about how ensuring the inclusivity and accessibility of products has become a business imperative.

By FastCo Works

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PODCAST:

Abigail Bassett: How is technology and diversity really interrelated in the ways that we may not expect?

Calvin Crosslin: Well, if you think about things like your phone, if you think about your fingerprint in terms of the ability to open your phone, or facial recognition, those types of things take into account things like the structure of your face, size of your hand, skin tone. If you don’t have someone testing for those types of things, it’s not going to work in all markets, for all ethnicities, for gender, and those types of things. I think that is one of the most important things, is that our technology works for all.

