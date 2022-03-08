Why neobank Lili is putting women freelancers first

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture.

When Lilac Bar David cofounded neobank Lili in 2018, the former payments and banking executive wanted to create a brand that would be friendly to freelancers, a market that comprises 60 million U.S. workers, and especially to women. Taking greater control of their finances is an important step for many women who freelance; studies show that they are paid less for the same work and are also less likely to be paid on time.

David built Lili’s core features to reflect freelancers’ banking priorities, like tax planning. Then she crafted a brand that would make women feel welcome.

“The financial industry [uses] dominant names and a lot of black and blue colors,” says David, the company’s CEO. “We wanted something more smooth.”