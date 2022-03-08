This swashbuckling $3 billion company is single-handedly trying to fix the supply-chain crisis

“Our first priority is to solve customer problems,” says Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, which has built a software platform for companies to manage every aspect of their supply chain. Amid the supply chain chaos, Flexport has risen to the challenge, bringing online everything from customers’ factories in Asia to the trucks that deliver to fulfillment centers. With each node it digitizes, there’s more data to help customers resolve issues and inform new Flexport services, including order management, ocean freight procurement, and customs assistance. The company makes money—over $3 billion in 2021—from how much customers use its services.

Flexport’s order management product, launched in February 2021, is a good place to start in assessing the way in which the company creates value for its customers—and the entirety of the supply chain. Because there’s a lack of visibility into where goods are in transoceanic shipping (thanks to systems and vendors not being sufficiently connected), there are challenges for importers (in this case, a Flexport customer) from the time that they inform one of their factories that they are ordering more product. In response, order management allows the factory to facilitate delivery with the push of a button, and Flexport’s software then automatically registers a shipment’s milestones, such as arriving into port and clearing customs, saving as much as two hours a day in manual tracking.

As more knowledge and awareness gets built across the supply chain, Flexport can help customers change course if they need products faster, shifting from ocean to air freight. Customers can choose to try to get on faster boats that make fewer calls into port; Flexport can offer them high-priority loading, meaning that they get last-on, first-off status on a ship. The company also now offers a blended approach, called SeaAir, that ships goods via the ocean from Asia to the UAE, then flies them to more than 35 European locations. With cargo space at a premium—shipping a container from Asia to the United States can cost $30,000 or more—Flexport’s OceanMatch offering can pair a client that has unused container space with another firm in need, saving money and boosting efficiency. The company has a similar program to optimize trucking capacity.