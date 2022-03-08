How Solugen creates carbon-negative industrial chemicals out of sugar

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture.

“If you follow the [sugar] molecule,” Solugen cofounder Gaurab Chakrabarti says, “everything becomes quite simple.” The way he sums up his company’s process of turning corn syrup into industrial chemicals using enzymes and metal catalysis belies the complex science at work in the company’s Houston bioforge. Located on the site of a former chemical plant that exploded, Solugen’s production operation creates none of the emissions of petrochemical processes. Additionally, whereas both petrochem and fermentation end up sacrificing final product yield to byproducts, Solugen’s process boasts yields of up to 90%. The efficacy of this process is likely part of what led the company to raise more than $350 million last fall, fueling a valuation of $1.8 billion.

Here’s how the company’s process works:

1. Feeding frenzy

At the center of the bioforge is a 60-foot “bubble column” that houses the enzymes. Corn syrup, mixed with water, enters at the top and starts to react with the enzymes. This process feeds on compressed air pumped in from the bottom in the form of Solugen’s proprietary, super-small bubbles.