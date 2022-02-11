Crisis at Affirm: Stock tanks after early earnings data gets posted on Twitter, then deleted

Due to human error, a small portion of Affirm’s fiscal Q2 results were inadvertently tweeted from Affirm’s official Twitter account earlier today. Affirm has since issued its complete fiscal Q2 results, which are available at https://t.co/kQLTu8O9Vv .

That post from the official Affirm account was quickly deleted—not quick enough, though, as users took screenshots and circulated them to investors. The company’s stock price has plunged a staggering 40% following the snafu, which its spokespeople blamed on “human error” in a follow-up tweet.

The San Francisco-based company is now rolling into the weekend fresh off the heels of a major stock crisis. After capping its first year on the Nasdaq last month, Affirm was due to release its second-quarter results this week—but evidently, somebody on the communications team got a little too eager and published a celebratory blurb of earnings data on Twitter well ahead of time.

Per a review of the screenshots, the tweet was positive; and in fact, Affirm shares jumped up to 10% shortly after the post. But the mishap prompted the company to release its full report just over an hour later, earlier than scheduled, and that’s when things went south.

As it were, the full report was not as rosy as the Twitter seed might have planted: Sales revenue did beat expectations for 2022 Q2, but its operating losses were also larger than expected at negative-57 cents per share versus negative-32 cents per share. Furthermore, its Q3 guidance included a revenue outlook of $325 to $335 million versus analyst estimates of $334.8 million. Investors were betting on a lift from Affirm’s blockbuster deal with Amazon—which makes the firm the sole service provider for hundreds of millions of e-commerce shoppers purchasing office chairs, stationary bikes, and flat-screen TVs in monthly installments—but the deal’s numbers, which were crunched into the Q3 forecast, worked out to just a modest 5% bump.

Analysts concur that it’s not a terrible report by any means, but stocks trade on expectations—and perhaps Twitter’s early start let investors’ hopes run a little too wild, taking Affirm’s share price for a ride along with it (trading was briefly halted for volatility late Thursday).