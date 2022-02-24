How to create jobs that don’t suck

Last year, 48 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs—a record. For many, COVID-19 was the last straw. Chaotic work schedules, health risks, and economic insecurity turned jobs that had been merely dismal into ones that were truly shitty. The pandemic forced an overwhelmingly large number of workers to rethink their relationship with their employers. A substantial fraction decided to clean out their lockers and leave.

And for quite awhile, front-line employees have been getting the short end of the stick. While productivity among U.S. workers has increased by 61.8% over the past 40 years, the typical worker’s pay grew by a paltry 17.5%. Over the same period, CEOs’ pay grew by 940%. It’s no wonder employees are fed up. Even as the pandemic wanes, the Great Resignation is likely to roll on. A December survey by ResumeBuilder.com found that 23% of employees plan on quitting their job in 2022.

A professor at MIT, Zeynep Ton leads the Good Jobs Institute, and her book The Good Jobs Strategy is even more relevant now than its release date in 2014.

When we sat down with Ton, we started by asking her what, exactly, constitutes a “good” job. “A good job,” she says, “is one that lets you put food on the table, but also offers the conditions for engagement and motivation. We all want to do a good job, we want to have a sense of achievement, and we want people to recognize the good work we do. So, a good job meets basic needs, but also offers the conditions for high engagement and motivation by meeting higher needs.”