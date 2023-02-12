Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Good news for cord-cutters: Fox will lift the paywall for Sunday’s big game, meaning you can stream it online for free.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream without cable, including free options

[Source Images:
Thomas Barwick/Getty;
Doug Wilson/Getty]

BY Christopher Zara1 minute read

With cord-cutting now the norm and live television feeling increasingly like a vestige of the previous century, more viewers than ever will be looking to livestream the Super Bowl this year. 

Fox, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl LVII, makes that a little easier than it was last year, when NBCUniversal placed the big game behind a paywall on its Peacock streaming service. By contrast, Super Bowl LVII will be available to stream on the Fox Sports apps without having to authenticate with a pay-TV provider, a spokesperson for the network confirmed with Fast Company.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription to one of the below streaming services—or if you’re already signed up—here’s a rundown of where to stream the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The basics

Super Bowl LVII will take place today (Sunday, February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show will feature Rihanna.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Where to watch

The following bundled streaming services include Fox or Fox Sports in their bundles, but be sure to check your zip code first to make sure one of those is offered in your area. You may be able to get a free promotional week on some of these:

Again, if you’re streaming the game on a computer, phone, or smart TV, probably the easiest way to do that is by visiting the Fox Sports website or downloading the Fox Sports app, neither of which will require a login for the big game.

And, of course, if you have an over-the-air antenna, you can watch the Super Bowl on Fox’s broadcast TV network, which is technically still free. Enjoy the game!

This post has been updated from last year’s Super Bowl streaming guide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christopher Zara is a senior editor for Fast Company, where he runs the news desk and oversees daily coverage of everything from Big Tech to small startups, company culture, innovation, design, retail, travel, finance, and any topic in the Fast Company universe. He has years of experience as an editor and a reporter who writes about business, technology, media, culture, theater, and sometimes the intersecting worlds of all five More

Explore Topics