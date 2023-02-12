How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream without cable, including free options

With cord-cutting now the norm and live television feeling increasingly like a vestige of the previous century, more viewers than ever will be looking to livestream the Super Bowl this year.
Fox, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl LVII, makes that a little easier than it was last year, when NBCUniversal placed the big game behind a paywall on its Peacock streaming service. By contrast, Super Bowl LVII will be available to stream on the Fox Sports apps without having to authenticate with a pay-TV provider, a spokesperson for the network confirmed with Fast Company.
Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription to one of the below streaming services—or if you’re already signed up—here’s a rundown of where to stream the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The basics
Super Bowl LVII will take place today (Sunday, February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show will feature Rihanna.
Where to watch
The following bundled streaming services include Fox or Fox Sports in their bundles, but be sure to check your zip code first to make sure one of those is offered in your area. You may be able to get a free promotional week on some of these:
Again, if you’re streaming the game on a computer, phone, or smart TV, probably the easiest way to do that is by visiting the Fox Sports website or downloading the Fox Sports app, neither of which will require a login for the big game.
And, of course, if you have an over-the-air antenna, you can watch the Super Bowl on Fox’s broadcast TV network, which is technically still free. Enjoy the game!
This post has been updated from last year’s Super Bowl streaming guide.