How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream without cable, including free options

With cord-cutting now the norm and live television feeling increasingly like a vestige of the previous century, more viewers than ever will be looking to livestream the Super Bowl this year.

Fox, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl LVII, makes that a little easier than it was last year, when NBCUniversal placed the big game behind a paywall on its Peacock streaming service. By contrast, Super Bowl LVII will be available to stream on the Fox Sports apps without having to authenticate with a pay-TV provider, a spokesperson for the network confirmed with Fast Company.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription to one of the below streaming services—or if you’re already signed up—here’s a rundown of where to stream the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The basics

Super Bowl LVII will take place today (Sunday, February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show will feature Rihanna.