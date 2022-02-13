How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live without cable, including free options

With cord-cutting now the norm and live television feeling increasingly like a vestige of the previous century, more viewers than ever will be looking to livestream the Super Bowl this year.

NBC, the official broadcaster of the game, both makes that easy and not so. Although Super Bowl LVI will be available to stream on a number of NBCUniversal-owned platforms, most of them—by most, we mean all of them except free over-the-air antennas—will require that viewers authenticate with a pay-TV service. Note that this is a change from last year when CBS made its livestream available for free.

There are a few workarounds. For instance, you could find a bundled streaming service that is offering a free trial. And if you don’t mind watching on a mobile device, you can stream the Super Bowl for free on the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL mobile apps.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription to one of the below services—or if you’re already signed up—here’s a rundown of where to stream the Big Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.