How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live without cable, including free options

NBCUniversal might be hoping for a Peacock bump, but there are lots of other ways to watch the Big Game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

[Source Images: Thomas Barwick/Getty; Doug Wilson/Getty]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

With cord-cutting now the norm and live television feeling increasingly like a vestige of the previous century, more viewers than ever will be looking to livestream the Super Bowl this year. 

NBC, the official broadcaster of the game, both makes that easy and not so. Although Super Bowl LVI will be available to stream on a number of NBCUniversal-owned platforms, most of them—by most, we mean all of them except free over-the-air antennas—will require that viewers authenticate with a pay-TV service. Note that this is a change from last year when CBS made its livestream available for free. 

There are a few workarounds. For instance, you could find a bundled streaming service that is offering a free trial. And if you don’t mind watching on a mobile device, you can stream the Super Bowl for free on the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL mobile apps.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription to one of the below services—or if you’re already signed up—here’s a rundown of where to stream the Big Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The basics

Super Bowl LVI will take place today (Sunday, February 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m. The halftime show includes such performers as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Where to watch

The following streaming services will stream the game, but be sure to check to make sure NBC is offered in your area. You may be able to get a free promotional week on some of these:

You can also stream the game on a computer at NBCSports.com or on your mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to log in with a pay-TV provider.

Free ways to watch

As mentioned above, you can livestream the Super Bowl for free on a mobile device via the Yahoo Sports or NFL apps. And, of course, you can watch the Super Bowl over the air on NBC’s broadcast network, which is technically still free. Enjoy the game!

