This irreverent browser extension can help fight your climate anxiety

Doomscrolling through the never-ending news about climate disasters can be overwhelming: In a recent survey of thousands of people ages 16 to 25, nearly half said that climate anxiety is negatively affecting their daily life. The more horrifying the headlines get, the more it can start to feel that what’s happening is unstoppable.

A new Chrome extension is designed to help by popping up each time you start reading a negative climate story, and then irreverently suggesting a way to take concrete action. If you’re reading about how the U.N. secretary-general called the latest climate report a “code red for humanity,” for example, you might get a message that says, “Congress is a toddler and you have to repeat basic things often, so tell Congress to support investments to protect nature and clean energy.”

“Over this last summer, our team really found ourselves distraught by all the terrible climate headlines,” says Jessica Lybeck, cofounder and CEO of Remark, the startup that designed the browser extension called UnF*** the Future. “It was a summer full of wildfires, droughts, flooding, the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report. And so we decided that we wanted to start to explore a tech platform that could address our climate anxiety and encourage folks like us to take action.”

The team’s first app, called Remark, is a mobile app that makes it easier for people to send sustainability feedback to companies. As they talked to users, they learned that people were most likely to take action when they’d just read a negative news story, so the startup decided to design a second tool. They also chose to give it a less serious tone than, say, the typical alert from a nonprofit.