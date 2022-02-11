How laid-off Peloton employees are finding new opportunities with live spreadsheets

Earlier this week, struggling connected fitness machine maker Peloton announced it was taking significant steps to turn its business around . Once a pandemic darling, the company has seen slowing sales as much of the world exits lockdowns, with more people now comfortable going out into the world to get their exercise.

On Tuesday, Peloton announced that CEO John Foley was stepping down and that the company would also lay off 2,800 employees in cost-cutting measures. Many of those employees have now turned to Google Sheets for their job hunt.

One spreadsheet will be very helpful for recruiters at other firms looking to snap up ex-Peloton talent. The sheet currently lists over 300 Peloton employees actively looking for work. It includes their names, roles, LinkedIn profiles, locations, work mode preferences (remote, hybrid, etc.), and email addresses.

A second sheet is aimed squarely at former Peloton employees who are wondering where to find new jobs. The sheet lists all the companies “looking for Peloton people” and includes the names of the companies, their industry, website, contact information, and detailed notes on many of them.

In addition to the 2,800 Peloton workers laid off this week, the company announced another cost-cutting measure: It is abandoning plans to open a $400 million factory in Ohio, which would have employed 2,000 people.