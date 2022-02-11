Congress just passed one of the most sweeping workplace reforms in decades

A #MeToo-era bill that amounts to one of America’s biggest workplace reforms in decades is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk, after easily passing both chambers of Congress this week.

Called the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, it bans the use of a controversial closed-door legal process known as forced or mandatory arbitration to resolve sexual-misconduct cases in the workplace. Victims nationwide now have the right to pursue their dispute in a regular court.

The bill was introduced back in 2017, when #MeToo’s rise put the ubiquity of these employment contract clauses under a spotlight, by a U.S. Senate odd couple: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Forced arbitration has its share of critics. In recent decades, it’s slowly found its way into the fine print of more and more employment contracts. While it goes unnoticed by many employees when they take a new job, in the context of sexual misconduct, it has a history of shielding workplace abusers from the full legal consequences of their actions. Claims are considered privately, nondisclosure is typically required, and the process generally provides no ability for an appeal. Critics say the effect is that perpetrators get off easy, companies feel no external pressure to address problems in the workplace, and victims can be unfairly denied their day in court.