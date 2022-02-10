Twitter’s lackluster Q4 earnings may puncture its ambitious targets for growth

Twitter today tried its best to spice up a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report with some tasty nuggets—revenue rose 22%, to $1.56 billion! A total of $176 million in income! Daily active users are up 13%, to 217 million!

But it was hard to overpower the unappetizing parts: Revenue was less than analysts had been predicting. The income amounted to a 34% drop from one year ago. And the fact that 6 million new active users joined the platform in last three months of 2021 doesn’t look quite as impressive next to Twitter’s ambitious growth plan. Announced prior to Jack Dorsey’s unexpected departure in November, that goal was to add 100 million new users and double revenue by the year 2023.

Twitter also said today that it was authorizing a $4 billion stock buyback, a move that helped keep shares up (they in fact briefly rose by more than a point) amid otherwise at best mixed news. Two billion dollars’ worth of shares will be repurchased on “an accelerated timeline,” then the other $2 billion will be spread out over time. Twitter previously announced a similar $2 billion buyback in 2020. The company added that it expects to post another loss for Q1 2022, further complicating its hopes of doubling revenue by 2023.

Twitter’s increased revenue does suggest, however, that it’s endured Apple’s data-privacy changes better than other social-media giants. Apple’s new rules require them to ask explicit permission from app users in order to collect their data. It’s been a kick in the pants for Snap, which was downgraded by analysts recently only to bounce back after it posted a surprise profit. Meanwhile, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, saw its market value fall by $250 billion in one day this month. Although the reasons why were myriad, Apple’s privacy changes were a big part of it.