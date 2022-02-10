One of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies is the latest casualty of the supply-chain crisis

The supply-chain crisis just got real.
Certain types of Girl Scout Cookies have been the focus of “nation-wide inventory concerns” this week, and now a major supplier may not be able to guarantee delivery of S’mores—the delicious graham-cracker cookie with the chocolate and marshmallow filling.
That’s according to an update posted Wednesday by Girl Scouts Heart of Hudson, a local affiliate that serves seven counties in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. The impact on S’mores is apparently so significant that the group plans to remove them from its digital sales platform and expects Girl Scout Councils across the country to be affected.
“We are in the process of finding out more information, including the impact on cookie booths,” the group wrote. “We understand the frustration and inconvenience this may cause, and promise to keep you informed with updates as they become available.”
The bottleneck appears to be stemming from Little Brownie Baker, the Louisville, Kentucky, facility that has been baking Girl Scout Cookies for decades. The extent of the problem, how long it will last, and whether other cookie varieties may also take a hit remained unclear.
We’ve reached out to Little Brownie Baker, its parent company Ferrero Group, and Girl Scouts of the USA for comment and will update this post if we hear back.
Fortunately for cookie lovers, S’mores are not usually anyone’s first choice. A YouGov poll from 2020 found that only 3% of Americans would consider S’mores their favorite Girl Scout Cookie, compared to 16% who most like Samoas and 24% who prefer Thin Mints.
Still, any snag in the supply chain could have an impact on a vital source of revenue for Girl Scouts. Members typically sell some 200 million boxes a year, generating $800 million in sales. Much of that money goes directly back to the girls themselves in the form of programs, financial assistance, rewards, and troop support.