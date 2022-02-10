One of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies is the latest casualty of the supply-chain crisis

Certain types of Girl Scout Cookies have been the focus of “nation-wide inventory concerns” this week, and now a major supplier may not be able to guarantee delivery of S’mores—the delicious graham-cracker cookie with the chocolate and marshmallow filling.

That’s according to an update posted Wednesday by Girl Scouts Heart of Hudson, a local affiliate that serves seven counties in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. The impact on S’mores is apparently so significant that the group plans to remove them from its digital sales platform and expects Girl Scout Councils across the country to be affected.

“We are in the process of finding out more information, including the impact on cookie booths,” the group wrote. “We understand the frustration and inconvenience this may cause, and promise to keep you informed with updates as they become available.”