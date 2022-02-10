How Brad Pitt’s green housing plan for Hurricane Katrina survivors fell apart

Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation built 109 eye-catching and affordable homes in New Orleans for a community where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now, this housing development is in disarray. The vast majority of the recently constructed homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, termites, rotting wood, flooding, and other woes.

Pitt’s lawyers argued that he could not be sued over the housing development’s failings, but a judge ruled in 2019 that the movie star would remain a defendant because of his role as Make It Right’s founder and chief fundraiser. “Completely in shambles” I interviewed 11 residents, as well as 7 urban planning experts who worked on the case. Additionally, I gathered data on the development and the homes by reviewing New Orleans’ property assessments and building permits. While staying in the Lower Ninth Ward myself, I personally took a census of the development and mapped its current state. More than one resident told me they were initially very excited to be part of something bigger.

A Make It Right resident I’m calling Harry—I promised anonymity to all the residents I interviewed—had to move out of his home during major renovations that ultimately didn’t resolve all the issues he faces. “They kind of got a second chance to make it wrong, not make it right again,” Harry told me. “They made it wrong twice.” As of early 2022, six homes are vacant because of mold, rot, flooding, and assorted structural issues. Hanna, a young first-time homeowner, walked away from her Make It Right residence, which was later demolished.

Only eight months after she moved in, Hanna recounted to me, her home “was completely in shambles.” Its flat roof could not hold up in the heavy rains of New Orleans, causing massive water intrusion and subsequent termite infestation and mold. Hanna struggles with health problems caused by toxic mold. “I would like to say that there is always a silver lining, but with this situation, I really don’t see a silver lining because it really changed a lot of my plans that I had for myself in life,” she said. Most of the residents I interviewed were dealing with a similar state of constant uncertainty.

They don’t know how much longer their home is going to hold up, whether the mold they were exposed to is affecting their health, and, worst, what would happen to their finances if they were to lose their home. “There is just no turning this off,” Harry lamented. “Sometimes I think I’m sitting on a time bomb in this house.” Others described always being “on edge,” the situation being “very stressful,” and a feeling of having been “taken advantage of on the biggest scale.”

They wonder who they can turn to for help at this point. “Something that’s been an incredible disappointment is the lack, the retreat, of Make It Right from any form of responsibility,” William told me. A web of legal turmoil When Make It Right failed to provide the assistance residents requested, several homeowners filed lawsuits. This litigation is reportedly still pending.

Some residents also blame local authorities. “We also have an issue with the city, because those who inspect [the home] and are supposed to keep it safe, did not,” said Claire, who tried to get New Orleans’ safety and permits department involved.

The organization has apparently failed to file a 990 form, annual paperwork the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires of all nonprofits, covering any year since 2018. Local media have reported that a bank is suing the nonprofit. Its website has become defunct and the phone number it included in its 2018 IRS paperwork no longer works. Even the person who mows the vacant Make It Right properties has told reporters that the nonprofit owes him money. Make It Right, in turn, is suing several former executives and its chief architect for alleged mismanagement. My many efforts to reach out to Make It Right by mail, email, and visits in person remain unsuccessful. When I went to its New Orleans office in December 2021, I encountered no staff. Instead, I witnessed a moving crew that had been hired by the organization to move its furniture and other property into storage.

This mirrors the residents’ experiences, who have not seen evidence of the organization’s engagement with their community for years. Many are starting to pay for repairs out of their own pockets rather than wait for the nonprofit builder to resolve issues caused by its shoddy construction. “I did most of the work myself,” Mario told me. “The ceiling tiles on the porch were falling off, and the wood was rotting, so I just replaced it, slowly, you know, so we could afford it.” Despite their experiences, some residents said they still believe Make It Right’s founder had good intentions. “I don’t blame Brad Pitt,” said David, another resident. “He had a vision to build low-income houses and get people back in the Lower Ninth Ward.”

