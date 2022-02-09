Chipotle just raised its target for store openings, and your small town could be getting one soon

After several years in the metaphorical fast-casual desert, Chipotle is back and growing once again. The burrito chain’s stock price has almost quintupled since 2018, after its high-profile food-safety crisis , and CEO Brian Niccol—lured away from Taco Bell that year to replace Steve Ells—suggested on the company’s earnings call yesterday that the reason is partly because of a shift in focus. The ideal version of Chipotle, for Niccol anyway, is no longer a strip-mall store catering to urban coastal elites. It’s a prototype in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where everything is digital, and there’s a Chipotlane (Chiptole’s term for “drive-thru”).

The brand currently operates 2,966 stores, but says it can reach 7,000 locations in North America by targeting small-town America with stores similar to the one in Cuyahoga Falls. That’s up from the projections it was giving last year of 6,000 stores.

On the call, Niccol explained this reinvention has effectively thrown the map wide open: These stand-alone small-town locations typically perform better, on a pure unit-economics scale, than their urban counterparts. Better still, they’re easier to outfit with Chipotlane pickup windows, which have proven to drive higher sales at their locations. Meanwhile, the startup costs are less because the leases are less almost 100% of the time. Niccol added there’s no trade-off in volume, and they’ve been pleasantly surprised to discover that these stores have less trouble staying staffed—it seems small-town folks see Chipotle as “an employer they want to be a part of.”

Luckily for Chipotle, North America boasts “hundreds of these” little towns. And by “small,” the company apparently means incorporated communities that have at least 40,000 people, although on yesterday’s call, CFO Jack Hartung clarified that they could go smaller if they started looking at, say, major highway-frontage roads. “The key,” he said, “is that these are restaurants that are not in a metropolis.”