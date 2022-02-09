What’s going on at Tesla? Recalls, software glitches, and a stock price that won’t quit

This time it’s the windshield defroster, which may not sufficiently clear the ice off the glass in nearly 27,000 vehicles built within the past two years. According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a software glitch caused a heat pump valve to open spontaneously, which traps and depletes refrigerant inside the evaporator, thus triggering a fail-safe that stops cabin heating. Then the windshield cannot defrost to the industry standard of at least 80% within 20 minutes—which leads to lower visibility and higher risk of collision.

But for Tesla, the good news is, this affects fewer vehicles than its last two safety recalls, which were posted six and eight days ago. The first involved nearly 54,000 cars running the company’s beta self-driving software, which were programmed to let some models come to a “rolling stop” instead of a full stop at an intersection (when the car never actually stops moving, but instead drives slower for a few seconds). Tesla CEO Elon Musk fought the notice, tweeting that “there were no safety issues . . . The car simply slowed to ~2 mph & continued forward if clear view with no cars or pedestrians”; the feature was part of the car’s “assertive” setting. However, a federal report put those speeds at up to 5.6 miles per hour. It’s also illegal in every state to pass a stop sign without a full halt.

A few days later, Tesla recalled 800,000 cars whose seatbelt-unbuckled alerts would not chime on cue. (All three recent issues have been fixed via over-the-air software updates.) And in late December, it recalled 475,000 cars over rear-view camera and trunk issues—front hood-latch problems could cause a trunk to spring open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” the company said.