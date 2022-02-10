Flamin’ Hot is all grown up: Why this flavor has its own Super Bowl ad

As Super Bowl advertisers go, Frito-Lay is a seasoned veteran. Its ads in recent years for both Doritos and Cheetos have grabbed millions of eyeballs with a combination of celebrity and music tailor-made for the big-game audience. Last year it produced a flat Matthew McConaughey for Doritos, and then celeb couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher teamed with Shaggy for an orange-finger-stained “It Wasn’t Me” for Cheetos.

This year, Doritos and Cheetos are ceding center stage to one of the flavor options that both brands offer. That’s right: Flamin’ Hot has its very own Super Bowl ad.

The ad itself is a fun mash-up of dependable Super Bowl tropes. Cute animals? Check. Super popular celebrity? Check. Throwback hit song? That’s the hat trick right there. To be fair, the celebrity is Megan Thee Stallion doing a remix of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” but adorable forest/jungle creatures with the munchies? C’mon.

The real surprise here is Flamin’ Hot. Rachel Ferdinando, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer and a senior VP, says that it’s a result of the Flamin’ Hot name really taking on a life of its own in the popular culture. She says that Flamin’ Hot had 86% brand awareness in its most recent consumer study, and more than half of American consumers have tried Cheetos Flamin’ Hot.