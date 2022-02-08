This sleek SUV comes with an NFT. Could it be the future of car ownership?

The web of NFT technology continues to grow far beyond art , with the world of auto vehicles becoming the latest to embrace the blockchain. Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo today unveiled its new Tonale SUV—and it comes equipped with its own blockchain token, in what the company claims is a revolutionary first for the industry.

You might think, So what? In 2022, “blockchain” is the trendiest marketing buzzword of the moment. Media outlets are already calling this year’s upcoming Super Bowl the “crypto bowl”—thanks to a parade of multi-million-dollar advertisements from Coinbase Global, Binance, FTX, and Crypto.com—but some applications of crypto tech have more potential to change the game than others. In the fast-moving crypto landscape, yet another big brand churning out a special edition virtual trading card might be worth no more than a shrug. (Who really needed to own a 50-years-of-Crockpot gif?)

However, Alfa Romeo’s NFT innovation is different in that it makes functional use of the tech. According to a release from the company, the Tonale NFT’s blockchain ledger will record details about the car throughout its lifecycle, including proof of proper maintenance. It “gathers information from the car’s electronic system and records all data on the blockchain,” Francesco Calcara, Alfa’s head of communication, said in a briefing with reporters. That will “sustain the residual values of our models as we are the first in the market to adopt this next-generation technology.”

This way, owners of a Tonale can have digital certificates of regular car check-ups added to the blockchain, which could boost the car’s eventual resale value. But it could also help future buyers. While dealerships often have files on a vehicle’s past services, those are not always shared with used-car shoppers for an array of reasons—if the car has passed through many hands, perhaps, or lost its data in an auction. A blockchain ledger could hold crucial information about whether the car has been in a crash, or had its mileage reset, or has had recurring problems with its brakes or suspension—all of it publicly verifiable and, of course, immutable. In this sense, car NFTs could one day become as essential as Kelley Blue Book.