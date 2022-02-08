This simple theory of behavioral economics could convince humans to eat less meat

What we eat can have an outsize ill effect on the planet. Food production is believed to contribute anywhere from 20% to 40% of Earth’s greenhouse gas emissions, but animal agriculture is responsible for twice as much pollution as plants. Food-industry disruptors argue that their crop of sexy new plant-based alternatives and lab-grown meats will fix this problem.

Yet, despite a myriad of options (Beyond Meat pepperonis on Pizza Hut’s pies, Simulate Nuggs, the McDonald’s McPlant sandwich), Americans aren’t really adopting plant-based diets in droves just yet. The way their product sales are presented has, at times, given a false impression that they are—USA Today recently ran a story headlined “Restaurants saved 700K animals with plant-based offerings last year,” with no evidence that those plant-based offerings actually displaced meat orders. Beyond Meat’s sales have slowed lately, but the bigger issue for this trend is it’s not zero-sum; alt-meat sales can grow, but meat sales don’t automatically shrink. (Measuring this displacement has actually proven quite challenging.)

However, a new paper from the environmental group World Resources Institute (WRI) suggests maybe there is one incredibly easy way to get diners to swap meat dishes for plant-based ones, and it involves consumer messaging on restaurant menus.

WRI’s researchers invited 6,000 meat eaters to participate in a simulation in which they would order food from a pretend restaurant’s online menu. The control group got the normal menu; everybody else got one of 10 prompts that gently “nudged” them to consider eating less meat, emphasizing how doing so could make them healthier and the planet more sustainable.