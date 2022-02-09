Get more from the cloud with the right hybrid connectivity strategy 

Whatever your business, you rely on technology to keep your people productive, your operations running smoothly, and your customers happy. Behind the scenes, the cloud and on-premises networks that underpin those technologies are often taken for granted, yet they play a big role in maximizing the value of your cloud investments.

advertisement

advertisement

Hybrid connectivity works by linking your network to the cloud to support applications that span both locations without settling for reduced performance. This helps you migrate your systems to the cloud over time while maintaining a seamless experience for your users and customers. By tapping in to a cloud-scale network, you can easily reach your customers regardless of their location, and expand your business globally with confidence. When building transformative applications that require extreme levels of performance, hybrid connectivity gives you new tools to meet these demands. It helps you become more agile, so you can respond to shifting business needs more quickly—and every new project gets off to a running start. Hybrid connectivity from AWS helps to unlock the potential of your business. It is built on fast and secure connections and gives you the flexibility to run AWS services wherever you need them, while making your network easier to run and easier to grow.

advertisement

advertisement

FAST AND SECURE CONNECTIONS As you read this, a hybrid network is helping a new business pivot to take advantage of a new opportunity. Maybe one day that business will move as many petabytes as Lyft or Tableau—or even as many exabytes as the hottest social media app. But the benefits of AWS hybrid connectivity are the same no matter how big you are: more responsive applications, easier migrations, and no limits on your ability to grow and scale in the future. The AWS approach to hybrid connectivity is focused on removing barriers. For example, AWS Site-to-Site VPN creates secure links to the AWS Cloud in minutes—ideal for when you must protect your data as it moves over the public internet. Sometimes, though, it’s best to bypass the public internet entirely. AWS Direct Connect provides high performance connections no matter where your organization is located. It works by connecting your network straight into AWS, creating the shortest path possible for your data. Projects with high traffic volume were not feasible before the new high-speed connections. Using AWS Direct Connect to link our data centers to the cloud at 100 Gbps allowed us to scale our business while increasing resilience and simplifying our daily work.”

RUNNING AWS SERVICES WHERE YOU NEED THEM When migrating to the cloud, it’s not unusual to have applications run partly in the cloud and partly in your data center. Most times this is not a problem, but for systems that process data from multiple locations or must process transactions in real time, network latency can lead to unpredictable and frustrating performance.

advertisement

Reducing the physical distance between you and AWS is a simple and effective way to solve this problem. That’s why AWS has brought Intel-powered cloud infrastructure and AWS services to where you need them most—extending them to your premises (AWS Outposts), the edge of 5G networks (AWS Wavelength), and large metro areas (AWS Local Zones). You can run your applications in any of these locations, and it all looks and feels seamless to your networking team for a truly consistent hybrid experience. EASIER TO RUN, EASIER TO GROW Hybrid connectivity links your network to AWS without compromising performance. But to maximize results, your on-premises network needs to perform as well—after all, your network is one half of your hybrid network. But many on-premises networks have grown organically over time to where they look like, well, spaghetti. This makes smooth operations and consistent performance a real challenge.

advertisement

A fresh approach uses AWS hybrid connectivity services as part of your on-premises network. AWS Cloud WAN brings your on-premises and cloud networks together. You have one place to set policy, automate tasks, and view the health of your entire network. The same AWS Direct Connect link that connects you to AWS can send data between your locations, extending your network across the globe in minutes. And, moving to the AWS pay-as-you-go pricing model might even reduce your networking bill. It’s a world away from spaghetti. IT’S TIME TO FOCUS ON YOUR NETWORK Hybrid connectivity gives you the tools to build applications that run in the cloud and on your premises, making a wide range of hybrid cloud use cases possible while simplifying your network—whether you are connecting to AWS services running in the cloud, on your premises, or at the network edge.

advertisement

It’s time to get more from the cloud by connecting your network to AWS. For insights into how to get started with confidence, download: Five questions to ask when building your hybrid connectivity strategy. Find out more about hybrid cloud at AWS powered by Intel

advertisement

AWS and Intel’s 15-year relationship is dedicated to developing, building, and supporting services that are designed to manage cost and complexity, accelerate business outcomes, and scale to meet current and future computing requirements. AWS hybrid solutions seamlessly extend the same AWS network infrastructure, compute, services, and tools in the cloud, on premises, and at edge locations. Intel processors provide the foundation for many hybrid cloud computing services deployed on AWS. Amazon EC2 instances powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors have the largest breadth, global reach, and availability of compute instances across AWS geographies