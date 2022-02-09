advertisement
Innovation Unrestricted – Designing products and communities with sustainability and innovation in mind

In this episode, host Abigail Bassett is joined by Lenovo’s Vlad Rozanovich to talk about how the tech company looks at product design through a sustainability lens — plus a conversation with actress and activist, Sophia Bush on a bold new Lenovo-led initiative to help prevent the extinction of endangered species and support a local community on its journey to sustainability.

By FastCo Works

 HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PODCAST:

Abigail Bassett: When we’re talking about purchasing less or focusing our purchases on things that sort of balance out the impact that our purchases have on the environment, how do you think that smarter technology can help us have less of an impact on the environment?

Sophia Bush: Well, I think we have to be pragmatic, we have to recognize that technology is pivotal in creating the flexibility to fulfill knowledge workers’ desires to work from anywhere while enabling them to do good. But what I think we need to always pressure test in terms of the devices and the things we need to do our jobs is who behind these devices is telling you what their priorities are. And in my opinion, Lenovo is demonstrating what’s possible when you bring people together, when you bring smarter technology together, when you input connectivity, and then you share a mission of a desire to use tech for good. And my hope is that we’ll be able to encourage professionals and employers all around the world to think differently about the future of work, to empower remote communities to join the global remote workforce. Perhaps through technology, we’ll need to travel less again thanks to all these things. There are so many ways that we can kind of tinker with and tweak our current human behaviors to lessen our impact on the planet. So I get very excited about the potential of what’s coming when we think more holistically about impact while including what technology offers to us in terms of connection.

