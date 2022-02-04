IRS facial recognition plan gets fierce blowback from bipartisan senators

In the wake of a controversial plan by the Internal Revenue Service to implement third-party services that rely on facial recognition, bipartisan senators on Thursday demanded that the IRS “immediately discontinue” any programs that collect, process, or store the biometric data of American taxpayers.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri wrote in a letter to commissioner Charles P. Rettig that the IRS has a “poor track record of protecting taxpayer data” and that facial recognition technology, in particular, poses deep concerns around privacy and security—with verification systems more likely to misidentify women and people of color, for instance.

Online services from the IRS rely on a Virginia-based private company called ID.me, which requires visitors to take a live video selfie and then matches it against a document such as a driver’s license or a passport. Last month, it was revealed that all taxpayers who log in to IRS services will be required to go through ID.me by this summer, meaning old logins will no longer work. The plan has raised alarm bells among privacy advocates and civil rights groups, with the ACLU calling it “deeply troubling.”