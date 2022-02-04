Unlike Facebook, Snap stock is surging. Here’s what’s happening

After Facebook reported dismal Q4 financials earlier this week, many on the street didn’t have high hopes for Snap. That’s because Snapchat, like Facebook, relies on ad revenue to fund its coffers. Facebook saw a massive impact on its ad revenue, in part due to Apple’s iOS changes, which led to its stock getting obliterated yesterday . Competition from TikTok was also a factor.

On the same day Facebook’s stock fell off a cliff, Snap’s stock was down as much as 23% before its own Q4 earnings call. But yesterday’s call ended up being better than investors could have ever hoped—and it’s sent Snap stock surging nearly 50% in pre-market trading as of the time of this writing. Here’s why: