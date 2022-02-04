Why I believe crypto’s “proof of work” days are numbered

Crypto miners and NFT minters enthusiastically proclaim that industries powered by the blockchain represent the wave of the future: decentralized contracts, a gaming and social metaverse, and revolutionized banking systems. But at the rate many crypto platforms are devastating the environment, that future may not last. As more and more investors hit crypto platforms where it hurts—in the pocketbook—industry participants have an even greater impetus for changing the way they do business.

advertisement

advertisement

Before long, Bitcoin, whose miners consume more electricity than The Netherlands, and Ethereum, which like Bitcoin employs the notorious “proof of work” (POS) model, will have no choice but to adopt more environmentally friendly workflows. Investors, miners, platforms, and crypto-friendly businesses would be smart to get ahead of the tide so they don’t drown in the tsunami of increased demands for environmental responsibility. THE PROBLEM WITH PROOF OF WORK Bitcoin and Ethereum miners make money by adding blocks to the chain only after verifying transactions through a complex and energy-intensive process that calculates alphanumeric hashes. The computing power required to earn any real money necessitates the use of banks of processors operating around the clock. These cryptocurrencies and the blockchains that support them are necessarily complicated, and the complexity must continue to grow to maintain the platforms’ anonymity and integrity. Researcher and academic Oli Sharpe explains that this increased difficulty demands more computational power, cost, equipment, and energy.

advertisement

OUR FUTURE MAY BE AT ‘STAKE’ A solution already exists. “Proof of stake” (POS) and other consensus mechanisms offer potentially greater blockchain security and more reliable validations. Most importantly, proof of stake substitutes collateral in the form of cryptocurrency for proof of miners’ and platforms’ trustworthiness. Eliminating the energy required to verify credibility reduces the need for power-hungry processors. Thankfully, most new cryptos take a proactive approach to mining, adopting non-POW workflows. Ethereum is soon to follow suit, which will bring 43% of the industry’s capitalization under this more ecologically responsible process. THE TIME HAS COME Ripple co-founder Chris Larson (who has been a mentor of mine) wrote that currencies have outgrown PoW. He specifically noted that cyrptocurrencies “need to separate themselves from this early technology that is not built for today’s climate needs and embrace low energy/low carbon alternatives to secure their ledgers.” He believes that making this change is “critically important” if Bitcoin is going to remain dominant. The pressure is on Bitcoin and other crypto businesses and platforms. Renewed vigor among industries, governments, and grassroots organizations threatens to drive energy-greedy enterprises out of business. From America’s realignment with the Paris climate accords to additional regulatory scrutiny to calls for crypto mining moratoriums to allow time to assess its environmental impact, crypto stakeholders have received notice: go green or risk being overtaken by enterprises that do.

advertisement

SUSTAINABILITY ON THE FOREFRONT Several organizations have created resources to help crypto-oriented businesses reinvent themselves with a solid footing in sustainability and strong corporate social responsibility. For my part, I’ve created an initiative with an incentive of $3.5 million in grants available for the creation of new art that raises awareness of the climate crisis. And as a publisher, I designed a program to support more than 200 global artists on a variety of mediums who pledge to dedicate their craft to bring about critical social change. These artists can advocate for a new cultural economy that is built on sound economic principles, including NFT artworks built on clean crypto platforms. There are other validation methods available, such as federated consensus, proof-of-stake (PoS), and techonology that has yet to emerge. In my opinion, it’s a simple code change for these cryptocurrencies using outdated technology, and an exciting opportunity to innovate. Mo Ghoneim is an Award-winning media disruptor. Journalist. Passionate about art & climate action. @mocancon