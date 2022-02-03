Klarna now gives you easy access to environmentally friendly fashion

The Swedish company—perhaps best known for its “pay in 4” plan, part of the growing buy-now-pay-later ecosystem—announced its first group of Sustainable Collections on its shopping app. This feature allows users to search specifically for environmentally friendly apparel. The move is a collaboration with Good on You, which provides ethics ratings ranging from “We Avoid” to “Great” for fashion brands, based on its policies concerning workers, animals, and the planet.

Fashion is one of many industries facing calls to evaluate its impact on the climate crisis and make changes to reduce its carbon footprint. According to Klarna’s 2021 insights report, 35% of consumers rank sustainability as a top five consideration while shopping. Brands are certainly getting creative, with initiatives like recycling underwear and old jeans.

Klarna is among them, having launched carbon footprint information in its app last year in collaboration with Doconomy, which shows its millions of customers the environmental impact of their purchases. It also announced Giveone.com, an initiative that reinvests 1% of funds toward causes for the planet.