No more monkey business for some airlines after horrific truck accident

After 100 monkeys escaped on a Pennsylvania highway, Kenya Airways said it will no longer fly macaques overseas when its contract with an undisclosed shipper expires this month, further limiting the supply of monkeys available for U.S. medical testing, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Kenya Airways flew the Mauritanian monkeys to JFK in New York City before they boarded a truck that crashed en route to an approved animal quarantine facility on January 21. Three of the monkeys were euthanized during the escape and all are accounted for, Centers for Disease Control Prevention spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund wrote in an email to Fast Company.

Because they are genetically similar to humans, monkeys have been used for medical research, including testing the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Before the pandemic, monkeys were primarily imported from China and used for HIV research, according to Mark Lewis, CEO of Bioqual, a vaccine and medical testing company. Lewis’s company worked to test the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys as part of the Food and Drug Administration approval process. However, he now has a hard time finding monkeys because the pandemic caused China to stop exporting all animal products, including macaque monkeys, which he said can now fetch a price as high as $20,000 per animal. “The price has at least doubled over the last four years. Covid has changed everything,” he said, explaining that the United States does not produce enough monkeys domestically to keep up with demand.

In an email provided to Fast Company by PETA, Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph wrote that he was “horrified” by the monkey escape incident as a conservationist, adding that the animals, which were bred for export, would no longer be brought to the United States by his company, marking a significant victory for the animal rights organization.