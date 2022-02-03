Remember Yelp’s ‘racism’ warning labels? They were only used 2 times

Back in October 2020, Yelp generated a lot of headlines and some controversy over an announcement that it would add a warning label to pages where someone associated with the business was “accused of racism.” The warning label, which comes with a bright red exclamation point, notes that “racism is reprehensible and has no place on Yelp,” and links to a third-party news article for more information about the accusations.

However, after adding the label to two business pages in 2020 when it was first announced, Yelp has not used it since then, a spokeswoman confirmed with Fast Company. Yelp’s trust and safety report for 2021, released this week, makes no mention of the label, although Yelp says the program itself still exists.

“Yelp has not discontinued the Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert,” the spokesperson said, adding that Yelp simply didn’t have to “escalate” the consumer alerts on any business last year.

Yelp has always said the label would be used sporadically, reserved only for cases “when there’s resounding evidence of egregious, racist actions from a business owner or employee.” It also said these alerts would always link to a “credible news source.”