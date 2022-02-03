Remember Yelp’s ‘racism’ warning labels? They were only used 2 times

Back in October 2020, Yelp generated a lot of headlines and some controversy over an announcement that it would add a warning label to pages where someone associated with the business was “accused of racism.” The warning label, which comes with a bright red exclamation point, notes that “racism is reprehensible and has no place on Yelp,” and links to a third-party news article for more information about the accusations.
However, after adding the label to two business pages in 2020 when it was first announced, Yelp has not used it since then, a spokeswoman confirmed with Fast Company. Yelp’s trust and safety report for 2021, released this week, makes no mention of the label, although Yelp says the program itself still exists.
“Yelp has not discontinued the Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert,” the spokesperson said, adding that Yelp simply didn’t have to “escalate” the consumer alerts on any business last year.
Yelp has always said the label would be used sporadically, reserved only for cases “when there’s resounding evidence of egregious, racist actions from a business owner or employee.” It also said these alerts would always link to a “credible news source.”
Still, the announcement garnered a lot of attention at the time, with some small business owners expressing discomfort over Yelp casting itself in the role of arbiter, especially given the adversarial relationship that many entrepreneurs have long had with the online review platform and its sometimes mean-spirited users. For years, business owners have accused Yelp of not enforcing its review guidelines consistently, and Yelp offers no way for businesses to opt out.
In the case of “accused of racism” labels, though, it appears business owners have little reason to worry. Yelp has also said it doesn’t apply the label to businesses that take “corrective action” such as firing an offending employee or issuing apology.
Does that mean no businesses were accused of racism in all of 2021? Hardly. Yelp added other types of consumer alerts to hundreds of business pages last year, its trust and safety report reveals. More than 420 of those alerts involved incidents “related to alleged discrimination,” including racism and anti-Semitism, and alleged incidents of discrimination against LGBTQ and disabled customers.
However, Yelp has opted in those cases to apply a more generic label—warning of “Unusual Activity” or “Public Attention”—indicating that a business is the focus media attention, which then often results in a sudden flood of reviews. In some of those cases, the business itself may be the target of the discriminatory behavior.
Last year, media attention alerts represented 70% of all consumer alerts on Yelp.