Ditch the Snuggie: 7 brands putting a stylish twist on wearable blankets

Every morning, I roll out of bed and leave behind my bed comforter for my day comforter. This is next-level sleep pajamas/work pajamas logic, but in the style of Marie Kondo, this sartorial choice sparks the “most” joy. And that’s because even at my frigid, window-facing Boston desk, I can self-swaddle in what is effectively a wearable duvet.
In January, sleep brand Casper branched out into wearables with the aptly named in-house label, Snoozewear. The small collection includes foam slippers, noise-muffling eye masks, and the $169 Snoozewear Blanket Robe, a cocoon-shaped, quilted cloak, with silky cotton exterior and puffy poly fill, in a trio of colors.
When Casper sent over a sample to test, I was slightly take aback by how much I resembled an unrolled dumpling wrapper in a warm beige color called Oatmilk. (Yes, they really do know their target audience.) Still, coziness far outweighs aesthetics when you have nowhere to be. My partner and I had a standoff during the recent blizzard over who would get to lounge in it during the snow day. (Actually, the cat won.) It is the quickest, most satisfying form of self-care after a stressful day.
Want you own your own blanket robe? Of course you do. Here are a few we love.
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
I can’t quit you.
The Company Store Quilted Down Robe
The Company Store does not mess around with its down, and this indulgence is no exception. The cotton sateen robes are filled with super lightweight 650 RDS-certified down for a somehow even more seamless never-left-the-bed feeling.
Skims Cotton Duvet Robe
Of course, Skims has a duvet robe. And, of course, it looks like a beautiful minimalist cloud. Oversize and made of heavyweight padded cotton, with side-seam pockets, detachable self-tie belt, and a shawl collar—in case you actually have to get out of bed.
Rumpl Puffy Ponchos
Makers of campsite-friendly, water-resistant quilts—including the FC-loved Puffy Blanket—Rumpl has its own take on comforter-casual attire. The Rumple Puffy Poncho is ready to brave the elements and features eco-friendly NonoLoft insulation and a ripstop exterior and hood. If the poncho doesn’t light your fire—though packed into its own pocket, it also makes a fab pillow—it’s worth noting that most of Rumpl’s blankets—including its new collaboration with Snow Peak—can be worn using the company’s Cape Clip.
Offhours Homecoat
Inactive-wear brand Offhours was my introduction to wearable duvets, and the Homecoat is a perfect example of all-encompassing coziness. No wonder they’re internet famous! The shapeless Homecoats come in 9 very #aesthetic colors, with a light beige trim, and color-popping belt—a combo so covetable that West Elm tapped them to collab on a line of decidedly cool quilts and robes.
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Cozy Interlock Quilted Robe
Subtle, but still snuggly, Eileen Fisher’s plush quilted robe features recycled poly fill and smooth organic jersey quilting. It offers extra warmth without added heft, for both you and the environment.
Coyuchi Olema Organic Quilted House Robe
For a more day-to-night option: Coyuchi‘s iteration is more like a comforter-cardigan hybrid than a full-length robe. With a plush organic cotton jersey exterior, soft rounded silhouette, patch pockets, and bracelet-length sleeves, you might even get away with wearing this one to the office.
Fast Company‘s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.